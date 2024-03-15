George Ernest Burden, 96, of Lee’s Summit, was born January 21, 1928, in Pleasant Hill, the son of Joseph W. and Josephine S. (Schmoll) Burden. He departed this life Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center.

George was a 1946 graduate of Pleasant Hill High School and later attended the University of Kansas City as well as Purdue University.

On May 15, 1947, he was united in marriage to Loma I. Prewitt; they later divorced. On February 14, 1983, he was united in marriage to Sharon L. Lamb.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955.

In December of 1955 he became a State Farm Insurance Agent in his hometown of Pleasant Hill. In 1962 he moved his agency to Lee’s Summit where he remained until his retirement in December 1995 with 40 years of service.

George loved politics and was elected twice to the City Council in Pleasant Hill. In 1964 he ran in the U.S. Congress Republican Primary and served as the Jackson County Committeeman.

George was also an active member of the Lee’s Summit Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Award. He was also a member of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce. He was a devoted 68-year member of the American Legion Post #189, Lee’s Summit serving 33 years on the Honor Guard. George and Sharon were both lifetime members of the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Fund. He also enjoyed attending his different coffee clubs and the friendships formed. He was an active member of the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and read his bible daily.

His favorite pastime was traveling. He and Sharon had the privilege of traveling all over the world. He returned to Germany many times where he had numerous relatives. He once spent several months at the Goethe Institute so that he could learn to speak German with the older relatives who didn’t speak English.

He will for sure be remembered for his homemade biscuits and gravy as he enjoyed cooking and was darn good at it!

George was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jo Guth.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon; two sons, Karl Burden and Paul (and Cheri) Burden; three grandchildren, Blake (and Hannah) Burden, Christina (and Jeff) Hill, and Rachel Burden; two great grandchildren, Myles Hill and Cameryn Hill; two stepdaughters, Kimberly (and Kelly) Lambert and Lesa (and John) Dampier; three step grandchildren, Michael (and Kelly) Routh, Matthew Dampier, and Jessica Dampier; three step great grandchildren, Avery Dampier, Holden Dampier, and Truman Dampier; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 615 SE Todd George Rd., Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64083.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jon Gruen will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force and the American Legion Post #189 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080