Robin Carol Mansfield, 67, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born August 17, 1956, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She departed this life Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at her home surrounded with love and family.

Robin graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1974. After high school, she was employed as a Buyer for the United States Government.

On May 1, 1992, she was united in marriage to Michael K. Mansfield in Dillon, South Carolina. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2016. While living with her family in North Carolina, she and her husband owned and operated their ceramics store, Robin’s Nest.

Following her love of antiques and collectables, she worked and assisted her mother with her antique store, Mariam’s Memories in Lee’s Summit. She continued to operate several area antique stores and booths, most recently at the 5 and 10 in Pleasant Hill. Robin enjoyed gardening, crocheting, watching Sci-Fi shows, being outside, reading, and painting. She was a member of the Monday Evening Readers and Hooks and Needles. She especially loved time spent with family.

Robin was preceded in death by her father, Keith Moore Cameron.

She is survived by her mother Mariam E. Cameron of Warrensburg; her children, Amber L. (and Ed) Jones of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Russell A. Robinson, Jr. of Gladstone, Robert Robinson of Kansas City, Iris (and Alex) Hurd of Pleasant Hill, Elisabeth Mansfield (and Brian Wait) of Harrisonville, and Adam Mansfield of Pleasant Hill; five grandchildren, Trey (and Spenser) Jones, Trent Jones, Tyler Jones, Tanner Jones, and Micaela Robinson; her two sisters, Debra (and Joe) McKinstry of Port Orange, Florida, and Katherine Cameron (and Anita Nigro) of Peoria, Arizona; stepbrother, Michael (and Betsy) Cameron of Imboden, Arkansas; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. ​

Visitation will be held 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill V.F.W. Post #3118 and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

