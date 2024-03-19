Sandra Jeanne (Hall) Bruning (age 77) In Remembrance. Sandra “Sandi” Hall was born February 24, 1947 in Auburn, Nebraska. She attended school in Shubert, Nebraska before studying cosmetology in Nebraska City where she became a licensed cosmetologist.

After graduating, she met Jerrod “Joe” Bruning. The couple married on March 7, 1976 in Shubert and moved to Treynor, Iowa where they had son Chad J. Bruning.

In the late 1980s, they relocated to Lee’s Summit, Missouri where Sandi started a housekeeping business which she had until her death.

Sandi adored animals, especially cats, and cared for many feral cats in her neighborhood. She also loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark movies especially at Christmastime which was her favorite holiday.

Sandi was diagnosed with lung and liver cancer in October 2023, and on March 17, 2024, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lee’s Summit.

She is preceded in death by husband Jerrod “Joe” Bruning; father Myrle Hall; mother Genevieve Hall, and brothers Donald and Gary Hall. She is survived by her son Chad Bruning of Lee’s Summit; sister Mary Conradt of Torrance, California; sisters-in-law Carolyn Hall of Omaha and Marilyn Hall of Henderson, Nevada; nieces Tamara (Curt) Werner of Roswell, Georgia; Pamela (Tony) Wahl of Omaha; Christine (David Baker) Conradt of Redondo Beach, California; and Jennifer (Bruce) James of Cathedral City, California; uncle Tom (Marilyn) Urwin; several cousins, great nieces and nephews; and very close friends.

Sandi will be laid to rest in the Prairie Union Church cemetery in Shubert, Nebraska. Her beautiful spirit touched many, and she will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be given to the family for future designation.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 am, at Prairie Union Cemetery in Shubert, NE. This will be followed by a luncheon at the Shubert Christain Church, Shubert, NE at 11: 30 am.