For Immediate Release: by Valerie Hartman

March 21, 2024

A third juvenile has been charged by the Office of the Juvenile Officer in the events that took place after the Chiefs rally and parade on February 14, 2024.

A 15-year-old teen was charged late yesterday, March 20, 2024, in the Family Court Division with the Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Shooting at a Person, which is a Class B Felony, Armed Criminal Action, which is an Unclassified Felony.

He is currently detained in the Juvenile Detention Center.

A certification hearing will be held in which the Family Court Administrative judge will hear evidence on whether he should stand trial as an adult.

A date for that hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Missouri law requires the names of teenagers to be confidential when their cases are in the juvenile justice system in the Family Court Division. Their names become public if they are later charged by the Jackson County Prosecutor to stand trial in the adult criminal justice system.