Robert Ray Bloom (Bob), a man of deep faith, who was known for his strong

values and small-town upbringing, passed away on March 21st, 2024 in Independence, Mo.

Bob was born on August 30th,1943 in Nevada, Mo. to Frank and Myrtle Bloom. He graduated from Nevada High School in 1961. He then attended Fort Scott Junior College and Pittsburg State University. While in high school, Bob began working at

Karbee’s Supermarket and eventually landed his life-long career at Bendix/ Allied Signal/ Honeywell as a production planner until his retirement in 1994.

Bob found joy in simple pleasures such as photography, golf, fishing, travel, spending time with family and the Kansas City Chiefs. One of his most important roles was being a Grandpa/Great Grandpa.

Bob leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. His greatest achievement was being married for 60 years to his soulmate Lynette. Together they created a beautiful family filled with unconditional love.

Among those who will forever cherish his memory are his beloved wife Lynette Bloom; Children Sherri (Doug) Stephens and Eric (Karen) Bloom; Grandchildren Nathan (Stacia) Taverner, Matt (Madii) Taverner, Chloe Bloom, Karis Bloom, Calli Bloom, Kamber (Frank) Yardley, Lauren (Joe) Sapp; Great Grandchildren Tristan, Ella, Emmy, Fallon, Aynsleigh, Genevieve, Dexter, Harvey and Julia. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Terri) Bloom and numerous nieces and nephews.

A man who valued family time above all else, Bob will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His impact on his loved ones lives will continue to be felt for generations to come. In his final journey beyond our sight, he will always be remembered for his warmth, humor, and unwavering love.

Services to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, March 26th at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO. 64149. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Celebration of life from 2:00 – 3:00 pm followed by Interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Oakwood Baptist

Church, 7600 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, MO. 64139.