Batesville, Indiana – Vera Rose Waldron was born in Auburn, NE, on February 17, 1931, and passed away March 20, 2024.

Vera was a longtime resident of Kansas City, MO, and until recently was living in Raymore, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. LaMoine Waldron; her son, Kurt Waldron; her parents, Melvin and Stella (Ward) Wilkins; two sisters, Helen Brown and Janice McCartney; and a great granddaughter, Sarah Harmon.

Vera married LaMoine Waldron in Lincoln, NE, on September 5, 1949. Vera and LaMoine had three children: Rita Kay Harmon of Kansas City, MO; Carol Sue Rosebrough (Walt) of Charleston, SC; and Kurt Lynn Waldron, deceased. Vera leaves behind her brother, Darrel Wilkins, NE; four grandchildren, Aaron Harmon (Jennifer), OK; Andy Harmon (Elaine), FL; Benjamin Rosebrough (Carolyn), NY; and Elizabeth Miller (Jeremy), IN, and 12 great grandchildren.

Vera was a long-time member of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, most recently a member of the Lee’s Summit Christian Church of Lee’s Summit, MO. She moved with her husband serving churches in Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado for roughly 50 years before retiring with LaMoine to Raymore, MO. Vera was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, sang in many church choirs, and babysat grandkids. She had a wonderful sense of humor up until the day she died. At the time of her death, she was a resident of St. Andrew’s Health Center, Batesville, IN.

A family graveside service will be held at the Raymore Cemetery, Raymore, MO, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Vera’s memory to the Little Light House, 5120 E. 36th St, Tulsa, OK 74135.

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Inc., Raymore, Missouri (816)322-5278