Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Monday, March 25, 2024, at 4:27 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5900 Block of NE Moonstone Drive. The resident arrived home to investigate a message on their phone that the cameras in the townhome were offline. When they raised the door to the garage, smoke rolled out, and they called 911. A check of the windows found the rest of the unit filled with smoke.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was visible from one unit of a two-story fourplex. The resident confirmed that no one was in their unit. Evacuation of the neighboring units was in progress. Firefighters entered the unit and quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen and living room. A search of the entire fourplex confirmed that everyone was out, with only minor smoke spread beyond the involved unit. The incident was under control by 4:51 p.m.

The fire in the unit involved originated in the kitchen, causing significant damage to the kitchen and a portion of the living room, as well as heavy heat and smoke damage to the rest of the space. The adjacent units sustained minor smoke and water damage but were able to be reoccupied.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in origin.