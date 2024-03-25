Russell Gene Harvkey, 75, of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Grain Valley, was born October 30, 1948, in Pleasant Hill, the son of Willie C. and Mary L. (Cockrell) Harvkey. He departed this life Friday, March 22, 2024, surrounded by beloved family and dear friends.

Russ was a 1966 Grandview High School graduate and a proud United States Navy Vietnam War Veteran.

On September 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Ann Sullivan at Coronation Parish in Grandview. To this union three children were born, Amie, Zak, and Melissa.

Russ was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Missouri Public Service Company at the Sibley Power Plant until his retirement. On Easter of 2021, Russ was baptized into the Catholic faith. He was a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Blue Springs and regularly attended the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill.

Russ was actively involved in his son’s Boy Scout Troop 251 as an assistant Scout Master and High Adventure Leader. He became an honorary warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say known as “Stalking Mountain Lion”. He was a natural and gifted artisan who used his talent to fix and build anything he set his mind to. One of his most cherished projects was designing and building the Harvkey family home from the ground up. He enjoyed woodworking, was a perpetual remodeler, and loved traveling. Most importantly he was dedicated to his family and was extremely involved in all of their activities.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; two son-in-laws, Fernando Cortinas and Jason Fleming; and one grandson, Kilian Harvkey.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Pleasant Hill; three children, Amie Fleming, Zak (and Krista) Harvkey, and Melissa (and Chris) Thornsberry; nine grandchildren, Harrison (and partner Michilla) Cortinas, Katie Cortinas, Brandon Fleming, J.J. Fleming, Rylea Harvkey, Owen Thornsberry, Kennady Thornsberry, Emmett Thornsberry, and Casen Thornsberry; two great grandchildren, Cooper Cortinas and Aiden Selser-Lambert; five siblings, Bessie Graham, Sam Harvkey, Ila Davis, Vickie (and Paul) Perks, and Jack (and Diane) Harvkey; other relatives and friends.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held 5:30 p.m. with visitation 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the St. Bridget Catholic Church. Graveside military services and interment will be in the Lone Jack Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Navy and the V.F.W. Post #3118 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the V.A. Hospital of St. Louis and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

