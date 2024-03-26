The Campaign to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County received additional significant momentum today with SEIU Local 1, Missouri Division, endorsing a YES vote on Question 1 on April 2. SEIU Local 1’s endorsement comes after the Royals and the union’s Missouri Division reached a Fair Employment Agreement, ensuring Local 1 members who support Royals games can continue to receive the pay, benefits and respect they deserve.

“We are extremely proud to come to a Fair Employment Agreement with SEIU Local 1 and receive their endorsement for Question 1,” said Sarah Tourville, Kansas City Royals Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer. “Members of the SEIU are integral members of Royals games, helping provide fans with the memories that last a lifetime. Their endorsement highlights the broad positive impact this stadium project will have.”

“Today is a great day for the working people who have made sure the Kansas City Royals gameday experience lives up to the standards fans expect,” said Chris Rak, SEIU Local 1 Director for Missouri and Southern Illinois. “Local 1 members have been a part of the Kansas City Royals baseball for many years, some of whom have worked at Kauffman Stadium since the 1970s. It was only right they be rewarded for their dedication with a Fair Employment Agreement that does right by them and their families.”

“We are proud of our part in providing Royals fans with the best experience in baseball,” said Vanessa Coleman, SEIU Local 1 Chief Steward for Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadiums and long-time stadium concessions worker. “This agreement continues our productive collaboration with the Royals. We are excited to endorse Question 1, which will enhance that collaboration and provide Royals fans an even better experience.”

Additional comments from Rose Welch, organizer with SEIU Local 1, are available here.

This endorsement, the latest among the Kansas City labor community, further demonstrates the widespread recognition of the pivotal economic impact and importance the Chiefs and Royals hold with the community. Voting YES on April 2 will extend the 50-year partnership between Jackson County, the Chiefs and the Royals. It will advance the Golden Era of sports in Kansas City, continue the momentum the region is experiencing and ensure that future generations can enjoy world-class facilities for the Chiefs and the Royals – all achievable without new taxes.

SEIU Local 1’s endorsement joins additional support for Question 1 from other local labor, business and community groups committed to keeping both teams in Jackson County, including:

Freedom, Inc.

Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO

Greater Kansas City Building & Construction Trades Council

Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce

Heavy Constructors Association

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City

Independence Chamber of Commerce

Kansas City Area Development Council

Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police

La Raza Political Club

Mid-American Carpenters Regional Council

