Donna L “Jeani” Smith, 70, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024, at her home in Warsaw, Missouri. A funeral will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Longview Baptist Church at 1300 Longview Rd, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64081. The visitation will begin at 10:00am, and the service will start at 11:00am. The burial will take place at Floral Hills East after the service. Any memorial contributions can be made to the Longview Baptist Church.

Jeani Smith was born January 2, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Jerry Smith on March 24, 1972, and worked as a Human Resource specialist at the IRS for 34 years before finally retiring to help care for her dad.

At age 15, Jeani joined the Longview Baptist Church where she was a lifelong member, serving as the Sunday school director and teacher in Children’s Church, served on the fiancé committee, and multiple others. If there was a meal to be prepared, she was there front and center.

Jeani loved living life, from junking with her good friend Bonnie, every Wednesday, rain, or shine, to mowing her lake place with her John Deer tractor. Jeani loved crafting everything from jewelry to scarecrows. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Jeani never wasted an opportunity to enjoy her three boys and their families, always living life to the fullest.

Jeani was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Smith, sister Lesli Smith, and dad Ray Knight.

She is survived by her three sons Jason, Jerid, Jonathan and wife Jill, Mother Donna Knight, two sisters (Lucy and Ionela), one niece (Shannon), six grandchildren (Lana, Michael, wife Alaina, Garrett, Briella, Ella and Addison), Uncle Johnny, sister in law and brother in law Mary and Earl Weddle, lots of sweet cousins, many other relatives and friends, and 4 grand dogs (Willow, Queso, Sophie, and Jazz).