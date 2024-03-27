Juanita Rose Thompson passed away on March 22, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 80.

She was born June 1, 1943, in Los Angeles, California. Juanita was the loving wife of Roger Thompson and together they shared a lifetime of joy and laughter. They enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, and camping, always embracing each day as a new adventure.

Juanita was a resilient woman who faced challenges with grace and positivity. She had a stroke in 2014 but never once complained, approaching life with the same optimistic spirit she always had. She will be remembered for her bright personality, ornery sense of humor, lighting up the room wherever she went, her musical talents, playing multiple instruments and being a member of Sweet Adelines for over 20 years.

In her career, Juanita worked at Western Electric before she and Roger became the proud owners of Suburban Yamaha in Lee’s Summit, where they dedicated over a decade of hard work together. Beyond her professional life, Juanita’s true passion lay in music and spending time with her family.

Juanita is survived by her son Jeffrey Thompson (Patty), daughter Cathy Thompson Counti (Carl), and granddaughter Katie Thompson (Tyler). She was preceded in death by her father Walker Butler, mother Lillie Ilene Butler, husband Roger C. Thompson, daughter Julie Christine Thompson and brothers Bill, Phil, and Gene Butler.

A viewing and service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Contributions in Juanita’s name can be made to KC Pet Project.

Juanita’s spirit and love will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063