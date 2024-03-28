Sharon Lee Schell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and esteemed elementary school teacher and librarian, went home to be with Jesus on March 24, 2024. She was born on March 22, 1947, in Dodge City, Kansas, to her loving parents Cornelius and Mary Isaac.



Sharon’s life was a tapestry of cherished memories and meaningful moments. She was known for her passion for teaching, having received a master’s in education and positively impacting the lives of countless students throughout her career. Sharon’s dedication to education will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sharon’s true joy stemmed from her family. She adored her husband John Schell, son Jeremy (Stacey) Schell, daughter Jennifer Schell, and grandchildren Adeline, Jackson, and Gideon Schell. They were the light of her life, and she found immense pride and happiness in their achievements and milestones.



Sharon had a heart of gold that radiated kindness and warmth to all who crossed her path. Her generosity knew no bounds, always putting others first and making everyone feel welcome and at ease. Her home was filled with love and laughter as she shared her gift for cooking delicious meals, with her hamburger steaks and Christmas cookies being family favorites.



In addition to her love for teaching and family, Sharon found joy in various hobbies and interests including reading, sewing, quilting, gardening, canning in her kitchen, listening to and attending musical events, and puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her siblings Alma (Olin) Schmidt, Menno (Alice) Isaac,​ Dewayn (Marilyn) Isaac,​ Mary Ann (Charles) Spiva,​ Joan (Ken) Becker,​ Betty (Leroy) Friesen, and​ Ken (Diane) Isaac​.



The world has truly lost an exceptional woman of God whose impact will resonate through the lives she touched. Sharon Lee Schell will be deeply missed but forever treasured in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is joined in heaven by her parents, brother, John Eldon, and brothers-in-law Olin, Leroy, and Charles.



Services to celebrate Sharon’s life will be held on April 6th. A Graveside Service will take place at Longview Cemetery at 10am followed by Visitation and a Memorial Service at Graceway Church in Raytown at noon. Her memory lives on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wycliffe Bible Translators.