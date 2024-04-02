Hazel Davenport passed away on March 29, 2024. Hazel was born on May 29, 1929, to Albert and Ruth Haynes in Cherokee, Iowa.

Hazel has been a resident of Lee’s Summit, MO for over 70 years. She owned Hazel Miner Tax Service for over 55 years.

She had 2 brothers. Allen Haynes and Donald Haynes (both are deceased).

Hazel was a quilter and flower gardener. She was also a painter. She loved painting old barns, landscapes, and still life’s in all mediums.

She is survived by her daughter Judy Stahl; sister-in-law Veda Haynes; stepsons Bill Miner, Byron Davenport, Keith Davenport; stepdaughter Mona Lorne, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Community of Christ Church at 1101 NE Independence Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO on April 20, 2024. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Service at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063