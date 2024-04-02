Lloyd Thomas Boten, 78, of Leawood, KS passed away on March 29, 2024 after battling lung cancer. Tom was born in Kansas City, MO on October 27, 1945 and grew up in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Tom graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1963. He participated in both football and track for 4 years and basketball for 2 years. Tom was Student Body Vice President his sophomore year and President his senior year. He was honored by being elected a State Representative at Missouri Boys State in 1962. He continued as a mentor at Boys State in adulthood.

After graduation Tom enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1963-67. He served in Vietnam as an aerial gunner on a UH-34D helicopter. Tom was awarded various combat medals during his service.

Upon his return to Kansas City, Tom began his career at Kansas City Life Insurance Company, 1968-1977, and was Director of Agency Services. He then worked for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company from 1977-1982 as Director of Group Marketing Services. In 1982, Tom moved to Los Angeles, CA. and was VP and CFO of Hansch Financial Group, a subsidiary of MBL. Later he worked for Financial Profiles in San Diego as CFO prior to returning to KC. In 1990 Tom purchased Graphic Services Inc. After 20 years as President, he sold the printing company in 2010 and retired.

Tom and his family enjoyed spending much of their free time on their houseboat at Table Rock Lake. Many fun weekends were spent with family and friends relaxing, swimming, jet skiing, and boating. Tom and Mary Alice also enjoyed traveling with many dear friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Lloyd Boten. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Alice; their daughter, Lindsay Cisler (Bryan), granddaughter Lauren, his sisters, Peggy Ziser and Carol More and brother Charles (Elaine) Boten. Nephews Terry More (Leah Jo), Todd More, and Mark Haub (Michelle), Niece Stephanie Banning (Duane) and many great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at the Wesley Covenant Chapel on the Church of the Resurrection campus, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. with a Reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Lee’s Summit History Museum Attn: Sue Hart, P.O. Box 835, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 or https://leessummitmuseum.com/get-involved/