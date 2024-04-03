Gregory D. Taylor sadly left us on April 1st, 2024, at the age of 65. As we did, I’m sure you’ll find humor in the date he departed. Greg was born on November 22, 1958 to Dean and Datha Taylor.

In his early years, he was known as “Chip” or “Chipper,” a nick-name given to him by his paternal grandmother. Greg lived his entire life in Lee’s Summit, MO, graduating from Lee’s Summit High School. He married Karen (Broyles) on October 20,1979 and they had two children, Jennifer and Casey.

When the kids were young, he went back to school at DeVry Institute of Technology. Upon graduation, he obtained a job at JC Air where he made many lifelong friends who over time transitioned to working at DCI/Elecsys.

Greg enjoyed spending time with family and most anything outdoors. Hunting, fishing, boating, camping, grilling, photography, gardening – pretty much if you could do it outside, he did.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Datha Taylor (Johnson).

Greg is survived by his wife Karen Taylor (Broyles), daughter Jennifer Smead (Chris), son Casey Taylor (Carrie) and five grandchildren Kylee, Justin, Cayla, Callie, Corinne; brother Danial Taylor of Pleasant Hill, MO, sister Polly Ferguson (Chad) and many nieces, nephews.

Services: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Visitation 12:30pm

Services 2:00pm, followed by an on-site burial

Longview Funeral Home, 12700 Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149

Reception for family and friends to gather after the funeral, details will be announced at the service

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.