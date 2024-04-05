Karen Marie Crabtree, age 61, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away unexpectedly at St. Luke’s East (Lee’s Summit, MO) on March 16, 2024, with an aggressive form of Leukemia. She was surrounded by her closest friends, who stayed by her side throughout her two-week hospital stay.



Karen was born on March 21, 1962. She was blessed beyond measure to have Pierson and Virginia Crabtree as her loving parents. She was a member of the Lee’s Summit High School, Class of 1980. She worked for Whitetree, Inc. for a short time. She, also, worked for Crossline’s

Community Outreach, in construction, and Private Investigating, which she thoroughly enjoyed, and took great pride in. Her most rewarding role was being a caregiver to her Mother, Virginia, until her passing in September of 2022. Virginia was “Mom,” and “Best Friend” to Karen.



Karen was blessed with a very giving, and caring heart. She was a friend to many, and was always there for you when needed. If you were her friend, she “had your back.” She was supportive, full of advice, yet a wonderful listener, and she loved to have fun. She touched so many lives throughout her life, whether it was through her PI work or her everyday life. Her love of outdoor adventure was when she was the happiest. She loved hunting, boating/fishing, searching for morels, camping, and spending time with her loved ones. In her earlier years, she loved playing softball. She was an avid collector of vintage relics, and she cherished the joy of searching for, and restoring old dirt bikes, ATV’s, and just about anything associated with outdoor recreation. She, also, had a knack for repairing things. If anything needed to be fixed, she was your person!



Karen was preceded in death by her Father, Pierson Crabtree, Jr., her Mother, Virginia Marie Crabtree, her beloved dog (Callie), her cat (Geno), and her most unique, and humorous African Grey Parrot (Winston).



Karen is survived by her Aunt Marian Stone (Lyndell), many loving cousins, and friends. She also leaves behind her loyal, and loving dogs (Rocco, Katie) beloved, cats (Sassy, Tuffy) who will miss her tremendously. She loved her pets, and treated them like children. Karen will be laid to rest beside her Mother, Virginia, and her Father, Pierson.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

