David Eugene Boatwright passed from this earth on March 31, 2024, at the Lake Nona VA Hospital in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family.

He was born to Marvin and Norma Boatwright in Stanberry, Missouri on November 28, 1953, the third of four children. The family moved to the Kansas City area while David was a child, and he graduated from Raytown High School. He loved riding dirt bikes and motorcycles, shooting guns, and was a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

After high school, David began working for General Motors, as a proud member of the UAW. During a long layoff from GM in the 1980’s, David served in the United States Navy repairing planes aboard the U.S.S. Nimitz, where he also formed a love of travel that would last a lifetime. While he was in the Navy, David met and married Mariam (Marti) Shaw in 1983. During their marriage, David and Marti had two daughters, Lindsey and Ashley. David was an attentive, loving, and involved father. In 1989, David married Alice Head. Through this marriage, David gained a bonus daughter, Dawn Bowers, and his first two grandchildren, Jessica Kovell and Erin Kovell. Over the years, David became a grandfather to six more children: Connor Burns, Kierstin Nesmith, Macy Burns, Brendan Burns, Kayden Williams, and Kyler Williams. Following his Navy service, David returned to and retired from General Motors, jumping at the opportunity to travel to and live in different locales, including South Dakota, Arizona, Florida, and Lake Chapala, Mexico.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Norma Boatwright, his brother, Ray Boatwright, his sister-in-law, Linda Boatwright, and his nephew, Scott Page. He is survived by his wife, Alice, daughters, Dawn Bowers (James), Lindsey Conrad (Shawn), and Ashley Williams, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sister, Barbara Page, his brother, Kenny Boatwright (Diane), many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great nephews, and cousins, including his lifelong best friend, Rick Davidson.

David chose to be cremated and scattered in South Dakota. The family will be having a celebration of life for David at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of Fisher House Orlando at 501(c)(3) at OVAMC Lake Nona, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827. The Fisher House provides a place where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving medical treatment.