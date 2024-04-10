Virginia L. Ditzler passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024, at home surrounded by her family in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

She was 95 years old. During the last two years living at Princeton Senior Living, she enjoyed the attention and care provided by their wonderful team of caregivers. Additional support and care were given by loving individuals from Brighton Hospice as she neared the end of her life.

She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 1, 1928, to James and Lola Brown. Virginia was preceded in death six months before by the love of her life Herb, who she was married to for 73 years. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Pat McKinney. She is survived by a sister, Tanine Stafford, two sons, Michael (wife Brenda), Steven (wife Nancy), two grandsons Scott (fiancé Bri), Ryan (wife Lexi), and four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Aiden, Ellie, and Andrea.

Following graduation from high school, Virginia’s experiences in the business world spanned over 50 years and included areas of retail, building management, and both office support and management. A career in retail started at Rothschilds & Sons, Inc. as a salesperson/cashier where over the years she rose to the position of Buyer for all four Kansas City store locations. Following her retail career, her experience led her to Building Manager of the Corrigan Building, where she was responsible for all building functions. Her final career position was with the Periodontics practice of Dr. Jeffrey L. Graves, where her administrative responsibilities ranged from receptionist, managing appointments, and record keeping. Her relationship with Dr. Graves was special as he was almost like a third son to her. She watched him grow up in the neighborhood alongside her own two sons and then continued in the professional role in his medical practice.

Still, during her outside career in the business world, and then retirement, her priority in life was her family. A holiday gathering was always planned; a birthday celebration was never missed; and there were many other excuses for family meals which were always prepared jointly by Virginia and her husband Herb. With her husband she enjoyed years outdoors creating and maintaining beautiful garden areas at home. After transitioning to a senior living facility, she continued to enjoy music with Jazz being her favorite and keeping up with the KC Chiefs and Royals. Her life was filled with love.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2024, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Services 11:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063