Olga Lucia Caracciolo, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on May 16th, 2024, at age 78. She was born on May 8th, 1946, in Cali, Colombia, to her mother Maria Encarnacion Rivera.In the late 60s,

Olga ventured to New York where she would meet her husband, Juan Carlos, and marry on March 6, 1971. Their journey led them to Atlanta, Georgia, and eventually to Missouri with their two children, Esteban and Veronica.Olga found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She delighted in spending time with her family and friends, games of bingo, solving puzzles, and sewing.

Olga also had a remarkable green thumb and found solace in tending to her garden. Her two chihuahuas Lucy and Lola, were not just pets but cherished companions who brought her comfort and joy.

Olga Lucia Caracciolo is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Carlos, and her mother, Maria Encarnacion Rivera.

She is survived by her two children, Esteban Caracciolo and Veronica (Steven) Scott; grandchildren Taylor Marie Scott, Shea Matthew Scott, and Jake Russell Scott; brother Alberto Rivera; nieces Olga Lucia Falzone and Christina Bohn; and a host of relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church on Friday, May 24, from 10-11 a.m., with mass from 11-12. A private urn committal will be held at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 S.E. Raytown Road., Kansas City, MO, 64149 Office: (816) 761-6272