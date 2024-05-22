Jonathan Michael Wilson, cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend was born on July 7, 1995, and unexpectedly left this world on May 15, 2024. His passing has left a profound void in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Jonathan’s life was made more full by his deep love for music, the thrill of racing RC cars with his best friend Chris, the joy he found in playing cards with his family, and his rather strange love for Joe Dirt. His magnetic charismatic personality and his sense of humor made the moments we spent with him full of laughter.

Jonathan is survived by his loving mothers, Paula “Ma” and Julie “Mama J” Luckan, his father Scott Wilson, his adoring siblings Bryce “Beef” Wilson (Raquel “Jasper” Bishop), Zak “Jebadiah” Kirks, and Sam “Smalls” Kirks, his beloved Granny Linda Coke, his grandpa Mike Luckan, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Though we grieve the loss of Jonathan, we can find some sense of comfort in knowing he is now free from the pain of addiction. His memory will always be a lighthouse helping to guide us through the darkness caused by the sorrow of missing him so much.

Jonathan’s absence is felt very deeply, but his spirit will always continue to live in the hearts of every person who was fortunate to know him. Rest in peace JonBoy. You will be fiercely missed, but your contagious love will continue with us for eternity.

Langsford Funeral Home, 816-524-3700, 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063