In loving memory of Alyssa Jade McMurry, a beautiful flower just beginning to bloom. Alyssa was born on March 14, 2001, in Kansas City, Missouri, and sadly departed from us on May 15, 2024.

Alyssa’s journey through life was adorned with significant achievements and kind-heartedness that touched the hearts of all who knew her. She held a career in Computer Science as Tech Support at Conexon, showcasing her intelligence and passion for technology. Alyssa’s educational pursuits led her to attend UMKC as a Computer Science Major with a Political Science Minor after her graduation from Lee’s Summit West High School in 2019.

Beyond her professional and academic endeavors, Alyssa was known for her gentle and sweet nature. Her kindness resonated with all those around her, making her a beacon of light in any room she entered. As a member of the National Honor Society and a Bright Flight Scholar, she exemplified excellence in both academics and character.

Alyssa’s adventurous spirit also led her to pursue interests outside of her studies. She achieved the remarkable feat of earning a Black Belt first dan in the art of Tang Soo Do, demonstrating her discipline and determination. Additionally, she found joy and community as a member of the Trans+ and UMKC Trans club.

In the hearts of those who survive her, Alyssa leaves an irreplaceable void. She is dearly missed by her father Andrew “Jamie” McMurry II, mother Rebecca (Young) McMurry, sister Ava McMurry, grandparents Andrew and Andrea (Pichard) McMurry, great grandmother Lynette (Arscott) Pichard, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her best friend, Grace Thorp, also mourns the loss of their cherished bond.

Pssed on before Alyssa were her grandparents, Dale and Lydia (Todd) Young, three great grandparents, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her beloved childhood cat, Zoey “Meouwzie” McMurry.

Alyssa’s impact on this world will forever be remembered through the love she shared and the lives she touched. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing such a brave, remarkable individual.

Services to honor and celebrate Alyssa’s life will be held at Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City on May 26, 2024. A visitation will take place from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. We invite all who knew Alyssa to join us in commemorating the beautiful life she lived.

Rest peacefully, dear Alyssa Jade McMurry – your light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts forevermore.