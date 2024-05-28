Lloyd Hardy Hill, 89, passed away May 27, 2024. Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm on Friday, May 31st at Longview Cemetery, followed by light refreshments.

Lloyd was born on December 22, 1934 in Brookfield, MO. As a youth, he enjoyed hunting and shooting clay pigeons. He graduated high school in Milan and joined the Army, serving three years in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he joined the KCMO Police Department, serving over ten years.

While on the Police Department he obtained his Missouri real estate license and served on many committees of the Kansas City Real Estate Board for over 50 years. He served as Chairman of the Kansas City Board of Realtors, Governor at Large of the National Institute of Farm and Land Brokers, President of the Missouri Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute, and Regional Vice President, District 9, of the Realtor Land Institute, serving four states.

Lloyd was a member of the VFW, holding many offices. He served as Post Commander of Police Post 9762 and Sr. Vice Commander of VFW Post 5789 in Lee’s Summit.

Lloyd married JoAnn Stockfleth on February 12, 1961 in Schleswig, Iowa. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith and was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit. One of his greatest joys in life were his many pets.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his son, James; his brothers, Nelson Spencer (wife, Mary) and Richard Spencer; his sisters: Phyllis Gilbert, Nancy Ketcher, and Sheryl; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends throughout the area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Spencer and Opha (Fanning) Spencer, and one sister, Sharon.

Memorial contributions in Lloyd’s name are suggested to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Wayside Waifs, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.