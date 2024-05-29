Bruce Best, born July 24, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, spent 70 full years reading and watching sci-fi, causing chaos, and making friends of strangers. He passed away at his home of 20+ years in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on May 11, 2024.

He’s preceded in death by his wife Debbie and parents Gayle and Leonard. He’ll be missed by his surviving children Cecily and Giulietta, siblings Dana, Vicki, and Debbie, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat Yeti.

A “painfully shy” kid with a penchant for mischief, he spent his childhood starting sock monkey battles with his brother, pestering his sisters, and helping his mother in the kitchen. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1977 and ran his own company, AGMP Architects, until his passing. He enjoyed many decades-long client relationships and thought of his colleagues and clients as friends. You could often find him working at his crescent-shaped desk at all hours of the night.

In 1994, he married Debbie Wertz, and they raised two children together. He loved making his family laugh and telling stories—like the time he convinced his kids that ham was made from hamsters.

Described by many as an “eccentric, funny guy,” he liked to call himself a mad genius with “far too much evil left to cause.” He had a rare generosity of spirit—feeding stray cats, opening his home to friends, and sharing his latest recipes with anyone who looked a little hungry. His hobbies included working in his yard, watching movies, listening to music, and sending his friends terrible memes.

Bruce would like to thank his loved ones for all the laughter and joy over the years. So long and thanks for all the fish.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home on July 20th, 1-3 pm. Donations to the National MS Society or the Autism Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) are welcome.