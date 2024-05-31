Lindol Wayne Bazzell passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 19,2024, at Lee’s Summit Hospital.

He enjoyed hunting and being in nature riding trails. You could find him at his family farm shooting guns or riding on a 4-wheeler. Lindol enjoyed playing poker with his friends he grew up with. He was an accomplished dart player for many years and took 1st place at the nationals in Vegas. Sundays, you could find him in front of a tv watching either Chiefs football or Nascar racing.

Lindol graduated from Lee’s Summit high school in 1983.

He grew up mainly in Lee’s Summit. He spent most of his life between Lee’s Summit and his family farm in Wheatland, mo.

He was preceded in death by his father Lindol Lee Bazzell, and all his grandparents.

He is survived by his mother Sharon Bazzell, sister Debbie Bazzell, ex-wife Dawn Bazzell, and his children Reannan Bazzell, Amanda Bazzell, Dustin Terry, Kyle Carmichael, and Stephen Carmichael. Also, his grandchildren Alexia Flanders (Lexi Loo) Christian Bazzell, Sean and Silas Carmichael, and Aiden and Cody Eckert.

He is being cremated and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.