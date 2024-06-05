Kathrine Anne Heath, also known as KAT, passed away on April 30, 2024, at the age of 43 in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was born in Topeka, Kansas. Kathrine was the beloved spouse of Andrew Heath and the loving mother of John Michael Heath and Nat Heath. She was the cherished daughter of Mike and Diana Redmann and Linda Heath, and the dear sister of Kristine Norton and Michael Redmann (Mikaela).



Kathrine was known for her intelligence, love, kindness, and generosity. She had a zest for life and a deep desire to make the most of every moment. Kathrine excelled in her career as the Best AAA agent in Lee’s Summit. In her free time, she enjoyed building with Lego’s, plan party events for family and friends, puzzling, traveling, swimming, and spending time at the beach. Kathrine was skilled in interior design, art and gemology.



Kathrine fought coming into this world and leaving this world, she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer



A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Kathrine.

June 15th, Saturday, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Aldersgate United Methodist Church

350 SW 150 Highway

Lees Summit, MO

