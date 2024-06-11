January 14, 1959 – May 16, 2024

Joseph Lynn Pryor, 65, of Lee’s Summit, passed to new life on May 16, 2024, surrounded by his wife and daughter.

A graveside service was held at 3:00pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Greenwood Cemetery. Following the graveside service, there was a Celebration reception at the Cheddington Clubhouse at 3951 Se Cheddington Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082.

Joe was a local builder in Lee’s Summit and also owned Pryor Building Products, a residential window business for several years. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 101in Kansas City and worked throughout the US on different job sites.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Julie Pryor, his son, Justin Pryor (Nicki), and daughter Christina (Seth) Haden, granddaughters Skylar Pryor, Devyn and Layla Haden, Hannah and Addison Pryor, siblings Jim, Ronnie, Kenny, and Leann and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063