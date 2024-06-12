Arlene Smith, 88, Lee’s Summit, MO, died June 8, 2024, at Lee’s Summit Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14 at 11:30 AM with a visitation preceding at 10:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home.

Lois Arlene Probert was born on October 1, 1935, at home in a Dade County farmhouse to Max Probert and Louise Woods Probert. She graduated from high school in Golden City, MO, in 1953. She married Ray Smith in 1954. Ray preceded her in death in 1997.

They had 4 children: Denise, Doug, Tony, and Denton. When her children were young, Arlene was home with them. In 1973, she went to work at Hallmark in the graphics department, retiring in 1993, after 20 years.

Arlene attended the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, where she taught Sunday School and worked on mission projects for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; son, Denton; and sister, Maxine Probert.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Robert) Woods and sons, Doug Smith, Debbie Smith, and Tony (Christy) Smith; grandchildren: Tiffany Garcia, Tye Garcia, Desiree (Kenny) Holtz, Delaney Smith, Sarah (Eric) Harvey, Amanda Moon, Shelden Moon, Evan (Alyssa) Woods, Garrett Woods; great-grandchildren: Selena, Viviana, Reverie, Kruz, James, Christian, Adriyanna, Makynna, Ava, Sutton, and Amelia; sister, Doris (Marvin) Earl and brother, Jerry (Connie) Probert; numerous nieces and nephews. Her nieces Barbara and Carol were very special to her.

Many other family members, friends and neighbors will miss Arlene. As a special request, Arlene asked that friends and family wear bright colors to the service to honor her memory.

Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Lee’s Summit church 2 NE Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO 64063.