Jerry Dale Dysart, 62, of Jefferson City passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Capital Region Medical Center. He was born November 15, 1961 in Kansas City the son of Charles and Sharon (Houk) Dysart. He graduated Eldorado Springs High School. He was a graduate from Central Missouri State College with a degree in Computer Electronics.

Jerry enjoyed working on computers. He enjoyed being on the water, boating, and fishing. He enjoyed trips with his father to visit the lake.

He is survived by his mother Sharon; brother, Cary Ray Dysart (Betsy); sisters, Susan Elaine Thorne, Sandra Kathleen Crane; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dysart; maternal grandparents, Kathleen and Orville Houk; paternal grandparents, Raymond E. and Gussie Dysart; uncle, Lawrence E. Dysart.

He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Kansas City.

