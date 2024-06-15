Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Captain Gene Martin, an esteemed and dedicated member of our team for the past 30 years. Captain Martin’s unwavering commitment and service have left an indelible mark on our organization and the community.

Throughout his three decades of service, Captain Martin exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and dedication. His contributions have been invaluable, and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

In this time of mourning, we encourage everyone to support one another as we navigate this difficult period. Captain Martin’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we move forward.

We extend our deepest condolences to Captain Martin’s family, friends, and Fire Department family.

Further details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available.