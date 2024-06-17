With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Captain Tom Loy (retired), a dedicated member of our Department for 35 years. Captain Loy had a great passion for the fire service and an unwavering commitment to the people he served and his crew. Captain Loy’s strong work ethic allowed him to serve not only Lee’s Summit but several other departments in the area, leaving his mark on every organization and community he served. His pride for the Department and beloved Marine Corps was always apparent. Even after retirement, his commitment to service and duty continued with his involvement in the Honor Flight program.



As we deal with this profound loss, it is crucial that we stand together and support one another. Let us draw strength from our shared memories of Captain Loy and find solace in our collective mourning.



We extend our deepest condolences to Captain Loy’s family, friends, and Fire Department family.



Further details regarding memorial services are still pending.

