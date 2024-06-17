By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

It is with great sadness that the Lee’s Summit Fire Department and the Lee’s Summit Firefighter’s Association IAFF Local 2195 announce the death of Captain Gene Martin. Captain Martin died on June 14, 2024. Captain Martin served the Lee’s Summit Fire Department for 32 years and was a loving husband, father, and friend, and will receive active member honors.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW M-150 Highway, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Funeral Services and Catholic Mass will be Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW M-150 Highway, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Procession and graveside service will follow at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E US 50 Highway, Lee’s Summit, MO.