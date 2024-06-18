Gene E. “Geno” Martin, 55, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away Friday, June 14, 2024, at his home in Lee’s Summit.

The visitation service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024. The funeral service will be on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a Procession following. Graveside services with Last Call and Presentation of the Flag will be at Floral Hills East.

Born September 24, 1968, in Yokosuka, Japan, he was the son of the late Earl W. “Bud” Martin. With the help of Earnest E. Martin, Pearl E. Pape Martin, and his aunts and uncles, he and his sister, Misa L. Davis (nee Tim Davis), were raised in Elmwood, MO. Gene met Mary T. Martin at the University of Central Missouri and later married on June 10, 1995. From there, the couple settled and raised three beautiful children, Nicholas E. Martin, Andrew J. Martin, and Marisa G. Martin, in Bates City, MO. Working for the Lee’s Summit Fire Department for 32 years, Gene was a beloved Captain at station 5, C Shift.

He was survived by his wife, Mary Martin, his three children, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. His brotherhood in Sigma Nu and Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

His heroic spirit and unwavering commitment to serving his community were matched only by his profound love for his family. He cherished every moment spent with his family, whether it was coaching Andrew in football, teaching Nick how to put on his bunker gear, or spoiling his baby girl, Marisa. Nothing brought him more joy. Mary was his true love, and together, they found loyal friendship and unconditional support in the fire department and their community. His legacy lives on in his children, embodying his beliefs in courage, integrity, and love. These values will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063, 816-524-3700