May 25,1938 to June 14, 2024

Betty Kelley Scofield was released into the arms of Jesus on June 14, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri to begin her journey to Heaven.

Betty was born on May 25, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri. Betty is preceded in death by her second husband, William L. Scofield, her parents, Paul and Martha Kelley, her sister, Mary Lou Wilson and her brother Marvin D. Kelley. She lived the previous four decades in Lee’s Summit.

Some of her fondest memories were skipping five blocks with all four children to St. James Catholic church on Sundays, growing up on the West Bluffs, learning how to drive a car at the age of 33, watching Chiefs football games and eating ice-cream at Velvet Freeze (Linwood and Gillham).

Betty leaves behind a host of friends and family who loved her deeply, including three sons and one daughter: Steve McGuire, Brian McGuire, Susan LaFollette and Chris McGuire. Eleven Grandchildren: Blaine (McGuire) Jacobs, Samuel McGuire and Marc Doty, Chris and Daniel Baur-McGuire, John Michael, Josh Rife, Angela Hopkin, Ashley Hopkin, Autumn Hopkin, Joshua Hopkin and Jeremy LaFollette. Five great grandchildren – Zela Book, Fiona Book, Brooks Baur-McGuire, Wesley Jacobs and Clara Jacobs. Dear friends, Lou Linville and Gloria Guzman.

Betty was a Registered Nurse, Graduate of Research School of Nursing in 1974. She received a B.S. degree from the University of St. Francis in 1985 and was very proud of her 30-year career (fourteen years as an R.N./ Head Nurse and sixteen years as Director of Volunteers and Auxiliaries) at Research Medical Center. She retired from Research Medical Center in 1999. She was Nurse of the Year in 1982 for the Kansas City Eye Bank, served as President of Kansas City Area Directors of Volunteer Services in Health Care. During her tenure as DVS, she received certification and licensure in American Sign Language in 1996.

In her retirement years, Betty worked as a College Interpreter for the Metropolitan Community Colleges from 2000 to 2006, was an active member of Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church serving in the Stephen Ministry and volunteered for Truman Medical Center Lakewood and Menorah Medical Center. In addition, Betty was the former Director Hands of Faith Deaf Ministry First Baptist Church Raytown, retiring in March 2005.

A Memorial Service will be held by Parker-Millard Funeral Services at a later date. Betty requests no flowers. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Betty’s memory.