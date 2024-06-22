June 22, 2024

The Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Varsity Boys Golf team, led by head coach Gary Breshears, claimed their second consecutive state championship at the state tournament on May 13-14 at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, MO.

After finishing as the Class 2 State Champions in 2023, MSHSAA reclassified the team to compete in Class 3 for the 2024 season. At the higher level of competition, the team finished with a team score of +15 for the back-to-back title. At the individual level, sophomore Peyton Smith won his second straight individual championship followed by fellow teammate, sophomore Ben Wheeler, one stroke behind him in second place. Rounding out the rest of the team were sophomore Tristan Aitkens who tied for 14th, senior Hayden Perry tying for 31st, and sophomore Jack Seitz who tied for 41st.

“We returned to the state tournament and had another great year with a great group of young men,” shares Coach Breshears. “These guys played their hearts out, shooting, in relation to par, their best score of the year on day one and then matching it again on day two. Over 36 holes, our team combined score was only 14 over par with three guys earning All-State: Peyton Smith, Ben Wheeler and Tristan Aitkens. The competition was tight between Peyton and Ben for that #1 spot, coming down to the 18th hole of the final round where Peyton claimed it by one stroke.”

Athletic Director Lance Quessenberry adds, “Varsity Boys Golf is the first team to win multiple state championships at SCA, and doing it back-to-back made it even more special. This group is young, talented, and works extremely hard within their sport. To that end, they already have their sights set on the state tournament next spring, and it will be fun to watch them compete for that spot a third time.”