Thomas Lyle Loy, 58, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away at his home on June 16, 2024. Tom was an avid Harley rider and loved his ’90 Ford pickup.

Tom was preceded in death by his loving four-legged friend, Lilly.

He is survived by his parents William and Peggy (Hanson) Loy; his wife Crystal (Hammack) Loy and stepson Seth Collins; brother James Loy; sister Donna Zumwalt; his brother and sisters in the fire service; as well as many fellow motorcyclists and friends.

Tom served his country in the United States Marine Corps from February 1983 to July of 1986. He became an EMT in 1986 and got his Paramedic in 1988. He worked and held many different positions and ranks at other Fire Departments and EMS organizations in the region. Pleasant Hill Fire, Lake Lotawana Fire, Lone Jack Fire, Blue Springs EMS, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Saint Lukes Hospital to name a few.

Tom was a member of the Lee’s Summit Fire Department from 1988-2023 and retired as Captain. Tom was a board member for the Heartland Honor Flight and traveled on the Honor Flights as a Paramedic.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Langsford Funeral Home from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 1, 2024, at the Langsford Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Inurnment will follow the service at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with special military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Heartland Honor Flight at PO Box 843930, Kansas City, Missouri, 64184-3930