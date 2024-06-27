It is with great sadness that the family of Dawson Lee Kruser, 25, announces his passing on June 20, 2024. Dawson was born on September 28, 1998, and served as an inspiration to everyone he met.

Dawson brought joy and light to everyone around him while participating in Special Olympics Bowling and Exceptionals Softball. The Lee’s Summit Mayor’s Character Award was given to Dawson in 2018 for his courage to conquer and persevere.

Dawson is survived by his loving mother, Jean (Poisel) Kruser, devoted father Patrick Kruser, and his brother Brian Kruser, as well as Brian’s fiancée, Lucy Harrenstien.

Dawson was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents. He also leaves behind numerous cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends including teachers, nurses and care assistants that were considered extended family members who will always cherish the memories they shared with him. Although his presence will be deeply missed, his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A celebration of Dawson’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Oak Tree Farm Clubhouse, 501 NE Clubhouse Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO 64086, where we will gather to honor and remember the beautiful soul who brought so much light into our lives. The life celebration is scheduled from 12:00pm to 3:00pm, with the eulogy given at 1:00pm.