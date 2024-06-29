June 29, 2024

Jackson County Parks + Rec will celebrate Independence Day the old-fashioned way at the Missouri Town Living History Museum on Thursday, Jul. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors will experience a parade, demonstrations and patriotic activities as they did in the mid-19th century. Music, crafts and children’s games will make the day exciting and educational. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for cash-only purchase.

Admission is Adults – $8, Children (5-13) – $4, Seniors (62 and older) – $4, Children 4 and under – Free.

Missouri Town Living History Museum is located at 8010 East Park Road in Lee’s Summit. For additional information, call Jackson County Parks + Rec at (816) 229-8980 or visit the Missouri Town Living History Museum online here.