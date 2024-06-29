June 29, 2024

The 4th of July holiday is fast approaching, so it’s a good time to review the city of Lee’s Summit’s fireworks regulations.

July Fourth Fireworks Usage

Fireworks can only be discharged on July 2 and 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Each household is required to have a Fireworks Use Permit before discharging fireworks within the city limits.

Fireworks Use Permit

A free Fireworks Use Permit must be obtained each year. Permits are available from any licensed fireworks vendor within the City of Lee’s Summit or at City Hall during regular business hours. Permits are valid for the address listed on the permit where the discharge of fireworks will take place.

Fireworks Sales Permit

A Fireworks Sales Permit is required for the retail sale of fireworks and the application is only accepted in the spring of each year for a limited amount of time by Development Services. Vendors are asked to contact Development Services.

Fireworks Display Permit

A Fireworks Display Permit is required for public or private aerial fireworks displays (1.3 G) by commercial or private pyrotechnic operators in accordance with NFPA 1123 or 1126 for proximate fireworks displays, or displays using consumer fireworks on dates other than those allowed in July. Display applications must be submitted a minimum of 14 days before the display for review and approval.

To report a fireworks violation call the Lee’s Summit Police Department Non-emergency line at 816-969-7390, Option 7 for Dispatch.

Only call 911 for Emergencies!

Do not report fireworks violations through social media, web comments, or email as these outlets are not monitored around the clock.