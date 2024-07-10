It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kelsie Jane Graham Wisner on July 7, 2024, after a brief and devastating illness.

Kelsie was a devoted mother, nurse, daughter, sister, and friend who touched many lives with her warmth and compassion. She resided in Lee’s Summit, MO. Kelsie was born in May of 1986 in Wheeling, MO and spent her formative years in Chillicothe, MO.

Kelsie proudly served as a registered nurse at the Kansas City Veteran’s Administration Hospital, dedicating her entire adult life to the healthcare field. She was a passionate patient advocate, often citing “The Golden Rule” and was never afraid to challenge processes to enhance patient care.

From a very young age, Kelsie had an incredible zest for life and a larger-than-life personality, accompanied by an infectious laugh. She loved her dogs, great food, and music, and never turned down a late-night dance party with her sister. Most importantly, Kelsie was an outstanding mother to her two beautiful boys, Graham Ellis (10) and Leo Elias (5), who share her big personality, humor, and beautiful red hair. Kelsie fiercely loved her boys, and her friends and family will ensure that they forever feel her love and cherish her memory.

In addition to her sons, Graham Ellis and Leo Elias, Kelsie is survived by her parents, Danny & Wilma Graham, and Dean & Kristie Kirby; her sisters, Katie Hammons (Jared), Christi Kirby (Josh), Melissa Riske, Stephanie Daugherty (Aaron), and Johna Carr (Marc); her brother, Jacob Bowyer; her grandparents, Bob & Mary Graham of Wheeling, MO and her dear friend, Dave Huber; many aunts and uncles, cousins; and 14 amazing nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, her Popopie Curtis and Mommommy Nadine Sullivan, Charlene Sullivan, and her infant nephew Liam.

Her loved ones are heartbroken over this tragic and untimely loss but are comforted by knowing that Kelsie, through the gift of donation, will continue to support more than 70 people, including babies. Nothing would have made her prouder than knowing she could help so many. Kelsie was always an advocate for Donate Life and Community Blood Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a charitable cause you believe in. Kelsie was passionate about supporting veterans, such as the Veterans Community Project, the American Heart Association, and the KC Pet Project, in addition to the Community Blood Centers and Donate Life

A Celebration of Kelsie’s life will be held at a later date. Her vibrant spirit, love for life, and dedication to her family and patients will be deeply missed and forever cherished.