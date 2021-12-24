December 24, 2021

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

**UPDATE** 10:08 p.m.

Structure Fire at Pool Supply Company

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Friday, December 24, 2021, at 3:35 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Water Hole, 401 SE Oldham Pkwy. Multiple callers passing by on 50 Highway reported smoke and fire coming from the back of the pool supply business.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the building. Crews initiated a defensive attack on the fire from the outside of the building. The business was closed for the holiday and unoccupied.

Smoke decreased visibility on nearby Highway 50 for a time, and it was closed between the east and west junctions of M-291 Highway until the fire was under control.

Crews remained defensive throughout the incident and had the fire under by 7:25 p.m. Firefighters spent the next several hours extinguishing hot spots.

Due to the pool chemical involvement, Kansas City Fire Department Haz-Mat 71 responded to monitor air quality and water run-off. They were released from the scene after the incident was under control.

The fire appears to have originated on the building’s south side and quickly spread to the remainder of the structure. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The building is considered a total loss.

During the incident, mutual aid agencies provided coverage to City of Lee’s Summit. Taking it To The Streets provided rehab supplies to firefighters at the scene.

