Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
|Featured Articles
The related City ordinance has been renewed on an annual basis since 1991.
Six months have passed since the Tribune published “Ethics Law Violations On City Council: Diane Forte's Conflict of Interest”. In that time, Councilwoman Forte and City Manager Steve Arbo have both made claims that they were unaware of State Statute 105.450.
|Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
City's Crews Ended Operations at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 The City's crews ended operations at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, due to warming temperatures and improved conditions.
Parole Violation Suspect Wanted In Questioning For Shooting At A TrooperSuspect At Large In Saline County For Assault On Law Enforcement Officer
10th Anniversary CelebrationSummit Pointe Elementary will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special event scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 3
Jeffrey D. CreagerJeffrey D. Creager was put upon this Earth on July 14th, 1966. On January 5th, 2017 God called him home.
E. Jack PurnellJack Purnell passed away on January 6, 2017. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Thursday at the Langsford Funeral Home.
...
Jill (Gromer) LadasM. Jill Ladas, 73, Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on Saturday December 24, 2016 at Kansas City Hospice House.
If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board)
If people are going to run for public office (i.e. City Council or School Board) then the individuals should educate themselves about the position and...
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: The Lord Fights for You: Martin Luther King and Jesus Christ
Deuteronomy 7:21 “You shall not be terrified of them; for the Lord your God, the great and awesome God, is among you.”
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: Christmas Carol #4 and Jesus Christ: “O Come O Come Emmanuel” (#Emma&Jordanlive)
Matthew 1:22-23 “This took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: ‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they...
What I REID Into It: Playoffs - Chiefs vs. SteelersWelcome Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC playoffs
What I REID Into It: Playoffs Bye WeekThe Kansas City Chiefs, under the regime of GM John Dorsey and Head Coach Andy Reid, continue to make progress since their arrival in 2013
...
Meet A Maverick: Kyle Schempp
When Mavericks hockey fans cheer this season about a wonderful result by...
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session
Thursday,...
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Police Blotter: January 2, 2017 through January 8, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Police Blotter: December 27, 2016 to January 3, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Police Blotter December 19 through December 26, 2016
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Click to...
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONSLee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
SCA Varsity Girls’ Golf Performs Well at State Championship