Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
News :: ROYALS MOURN THE LOSS OF PITCHER YORDANO VENTURA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 22, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals regretfully announce the passing of Yordano Ventura, who perished in a car accident last night in the Dominican Republic. There are no details available at this time regarding the accident that claimed the life of the 25-year old Ventura.
 News :: City Manager and Councilmember Claim to Not Know 39-Year-Old Conflict of Interest State Statute
The related City ordinance has been renewed on an annual basis since 1991.

Six months have passed since the Tribune published “Ethics Law Violations On City Council: Diane Forte's Conflict of Interest”. In that time, Councilwoman Forte and City Manager Steve Arbo have both made claims that they were unaware of State Statute 105.450. 
 News :: Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
News
Lee's Summit Man Sentenced for $3.7 Million Mortgage Fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced January 27, 2017 that a Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was...
Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point
Friday night, January 27, Mark Schierholz shared on Facebook that his 16-year-old daughter had been robbed at gun point at a stoplight at the intersection of...
Council Rules Committee Discusses the Role of Alternates, Absent Council Members
Members of the City Council Rules Committee discussed the role of alternates on various council committees and the procedure to follow when a council...
Obituaries
James Robert “Bob” Bradford
The family of James Robert “Bob” Bradford, 82 of Lee’s Summit, MO announce his passing on January 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Verdie Niblack
Services were held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. Family and friends may visit 9am-10:30am on Tuesday, January 17 with services at...
Jeffrey D. Creager
Jeffrey D. Creager was put upon this Earth on July 14th, 1966. On January 5th, 2017 God called him home. 
Opinion
Letter to the Editor From Randall W. Cain
I wish to say a few words re the hiring of Dr. Carpenter as the R-7 Superintendent
Restore Hospital Medicare Payments With ACA Repeal
In the New Year, Congress and President Trump have promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA)
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance: Abraham Lincoln: Faith, Perseverance and Jesus Christ
James 1:3-4  “The testing of your faith produces perseverance. But let perseverance have its perfect work, that you may be mature and complete,...
Sports
Meet A Maverick: Luke Juha
A newcomer with a funny last name is making his presence known in his rookie season with the Missouri Mavericks

Culver's Classic Moments
One week out of every year, local sports fans can expect to see talented athletes competing at a high level in an effort to win a championship
What I REID Into It: Playoffs - Chiefs vs. Steelers
Welcome Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs Kingdom, and the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC playoffs

Scouting News
New Eagle Scout: Ryan Austin Kallenberger
In July of 2010 Ryan Austin Kallenberger became a Scout. He earned each...
New Eagle Scout: T. William “Willie” Trafton III
T. William “Willie” Trafton III became a Scout in May of 2012 and worked his way up the ranks...
Annual Boy Scout Christmas Tree Lot
Boy Scout Troop 366 is holding their annual Christmas Tree Lot again this year
VFW News
VFW Scholarship Winners
VFW Post 5789 is pleased to announce the winners of their first annual scholarship competition in each of the three public high schools in Lee’s Summit.
VFW Corned Beef & Cabbage Meal on Saturday, March 15

The VFW Post 5789 Ladies Auxiliary will again be hosting a Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal on Saturday March...

VFW Voice Of Democracy Winner

Jordan Hoffman, the District 5 winner of the Voice of Democracy program and an LSHS sophomore

Lee's Summit City Updates
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session

Thursday,...
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Police Blotter
Police Blotter: January 16 through January 22, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or investigations initiated by a police officer. Additional call's for police...
Police Plotter: January 9, 2017 through January 16, 2017
Police Blotter: January 2, 2017 through January 8, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Election-Legals
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to 
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015
Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015

                Click to...
Classifieds
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONS
Lee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
