Lee's Summit Tribune

|KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 22, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals regretfully announce the passing of Yordano Ventura, who perished in a car accident last night in the Dominican Republic. There are no details available at this time regarding the accident that claimed the life of the 25-year old Ventura.
The related City ordinance has been renewed on an annual basis since 1991.
Six months have passed since the Tribune published “Ethics Law Violations On City Council: Diane Forte's Conflict of Interest”. In that time, Councilwoman Forte and City Manager Steve Arbo have both made claims that they were unaware of State Statute 105.450.
|Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, currently Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s 2017-18 superintendent, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by the Board of Education. Board members and Dr. Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.
Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital Kaeden M. Hernandez, 18 of Lee's Summit, and Zachary M. Meyer, 18 of Lee's Summit, died at the scene. A third male is in critical condition at a local...
Sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano VenturaOn behalf of my wife Teresa and myself, I extend my sincerest sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano Ventura.
LSR7 Board, Dr. Dennis Carpenter Addressed Community Concerns in a Meeting WednesdayDr. Dennis Carpenter, the LSR7 district’s new pick for superintendent, addressed a packed auditorium at Lee’s Summit West High School Wednesday evening to...
City Council Action Letter, Thursday, September 1, 2016
The City of Lee's Summit
Action Letter
City Council - Regular Session
Thursday,...
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 15, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Charter Review Minutes, Nov. 1, 2016
ACTION LETTER
Police Plotter: January 9, 2017 through January 16, 2017
Police Blotter: January 2, 2017 through January 8, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
Police Blotter: December 27, 2016 to January 3, 2017
The following list contains the information of actual police reports or...
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2016
Notice is hereby given to the registered qualified voters of the following districts of Jackson
County, Missouri, that no election will...
NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 2, 2016 PRIMARY ELECTION JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to
appear as a candidate for nomination at the...
Greenwood Election Legal April 7, 2015Greenwood, MO Election Tuesday, April 7, 2015
Click to...
PIANO AND VIOLIN LESSONSLee's Summit teacher has openings in summer schedule for new students.
